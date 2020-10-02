Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-old from Dublin

Have you seen Chloe Clarke?
Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-old from Dublin

Chloe Clarke was last seen at Seville Place, Dublin 1 on Tuesday, September 29. Picture: Gardaí

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 10:49 AM
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 16-year-old missing from Dublin.

Chloe Clarke was last seen at Seville Place, Dublin 1 on Tuesday, September 29.

Chloe is described as being around 5’3” with a slim build.

She has brown eyes, and long brown hair with blonde highlights.

When last seen Chloe was wearing a wine coloured jacket, grey leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Read More

Covid-19: 57 confirmed cases linked to a single Cork café-restaurant

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Sep 24, 2020 Donnelly hits out at 'damaging' anti-vaxxers for spreading fear around Covid-19
McGuinness to face European Parliament hearing ahead of commissioner role  McGuinness to face European Parliament hearing ahead of commissioner role 
Garda stock Garda watchdog receives almost 230 complaints linked to Covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices