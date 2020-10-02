Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 16-year-old missing from Dublin.

Chloe Clarke was last seen at Seville Place, Dublin 1 on Tuesday, September 29.

Chloe is described as being around 5’3” with a slim build.

She has brown eyes, and long brown hair with blonde highlights.

When last seen Chloe was wearing a wine coloured jacket, grey leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.