McGuinness to face European Parliament hearing ahead of commissioner role 

Mairead McGuinness faces a key European Parliament hearing later this morning.

Ms McGuinness is set to replace Phil Hogan as Ireland's European Commissioner.

She will face questioning from MEPs on the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee on whether she is suited to take over the portfolio in charge of financial services, financial stability and the Capital Markets Union.

Mr Hogan resigned as EU Commissioner following the Golfgate controversy.

Before the hearing, Ms McGuinness will have sent the committee some answers to their questions in writing.

Afterwards, the responsible committee or committees prepare an evaluation letter.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher is one of the members on the committee and said it is vital Ms McGuinness clears this hurdle so her appointment can move forward and the Commission can get on with its work.

“It will move very quickly, and we do need to get one with the business.

“We can’t have much interference in terms of commission policy.

“We have big challenges in terms of Covid, shrinking economies across Europe. We need to get the recovery fund up and running.”

Mr Kelleher added that with Brexit continuing the commission didn’t need “any further political distractions”.

The trade portfolio vacated by Mr Hogan has been assigned to Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis from Latvia.

Last month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he had no doubt that Ms McGuinness “will serve with distinction and will play a key role in the work of the Commission”.

EU Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen said Ms McGuinness has "significant political experience" on EU issues.

"This experience is crucial in carrying forward the EU's financial sector policy agenda and ensuring it supports and strengthens the Commission's key priorities, notably the twin green and digital transition."