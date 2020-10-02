Garda watchdog receives almost 230 complaints linked to Covid-19

The Garda watchdog has received almost 230 complaints linked to Covid-19, or policing of the restrictions.

Almost 40% were in relation to roads policing, new figures show.

The government first announced a set of restrictions limiting people's movement on March 27.

The gardaí have had a big role in policing the measures.

New figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, show 228 complaints have been made about the gardaí in which Covid-19 was mentioned as a factor.

The complaints have been sent to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.

90 of them have related to roads policing, and 22 to public order and 14 are about arrests.

Jim Mulligan, president of the Garda Representative Association, highlighted how the country is heading for its seventh month of lockdown in some form and that garda interaction with the public had been expanded.

He said: “228 complaints is probably quite low when you consider the context of the policing operation that went on and is going on during it all.

“Our interaction with the public has been hugely expanded as a result of this and with the checkpoints that have taken place.”

20 of the complaints relate to Dublin North, while there were 16 in Donegal and nine are in Sligo/Leitrim.