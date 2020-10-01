Harris: Rise in use of force by gardaí not 'an issue of concern' 

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he did not think a rise in the use of force by gardaí in August was “an issue of concern”.

He said that the 14% increase, from 95 to 108, in the use of force was still “very small” considering the size of the organisation and the huge amount of contact gardaí have with the public.

But the garda chief did flag concerns at the number of serious incidents involving individuals with mental health issues and the demand that placed on gardaí.

The figures were raised by a member of the Policing Authority, Joe Costello, at their public meeting with the commissioner on Wednesday.

The report, which was published on Thursday, shows that the method of gathering the monthly statistics for July and August were changed from previous months and could not be compared to them.

It confirmed the rise from 95 incidents in July to 108 in August.

They comprised:

A significant increase in use of batons, from 10 to 22;

A slight increase in the deployment of incapacitant sprays, from 76 to 80;

A marginal rise in use of Taser stun guns, from four to five;

A significant reduction in the use of firearms, from five to one.

Mr Costello asked the commissioner was he concerned at the overall rise in the use of force.

The garda boss said that month to month was not a great comparison given the short time period and said it wouldn’t surprise him if the increase in August was reversed in September.

“I would highlight, given the size of the organisation and our huge contact with the public, these are small figures, these are very small," he said. "I don’t think there’s an issue of concern.”

He said they do keep an eye on the trends. He said they provide an indicator of “what the more critical incidents are and probably the rise of us having to deal with individuals with mental health issues — that is of significance, in terms of demand placed upon us.”