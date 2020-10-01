Other counties risk moving to Level 3 today, warns Donnelly

The health minister has signalled that other counties could be moved up to Level 3 restrictions later today.

Stephen Donnelly has said he does not expect Nphet to ease restrictions in either Donegal or Dublin when they meet today.

"My hope is that there are no announcements in terms of moving counties up, I don't expect any announcements in terms of moving counties down," Mr Donnelly said.

He said he wants to see both Dublin and Donegal moved back in line with restrictions across the country as soon as possible.

Mr Donnelly said Nphet look at more than just overall cases in individual counties with hospitalisations and the number in intensive care units taken into account as well as how and where the virus is spreading.

"So our public health doctors are already looking at a lot of different metrics as per other countries and my hope is that there are no further changes today."

Mr Donnelly asked people to halve their social interactions in the coming days and weeks to limit the spread of the virus.

But the minister said the Cabinet could meet as early as this evening if Nphet put forward emergency recommendations.

"It really depends on the recommendation. They could recommend, for example, something being needed very urgently, or they may say that in their view you could wait until midnight on Sunday," Mr Donnelly said.