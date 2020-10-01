EU to take legal action against UK over breach of Northern Ireland Protocol

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to make a statement from Brussels today. File image.

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 10:11 AM

The European Union is expected to launch legal action against the UK.

It's down to the controversial legislation which the UK government admits could break international law.

The Internal Market Bill is designed to protect trading within different parts of the UK but it overrides key parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Brussels says it breaches the Withdrawal Agreement struck last year and the UK has admitted it would break international law.

Earlier this week, The European Commission's representative on the EU-UK Joint Committee, Maroš Šefčovič said the EU "would not be shy" of taking legal action over the breach. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to make a statement from Brussels in this morning.

