UL's spend on consultants and external advisers increased to €3.05m

The spend on consultants and external advisers by the University of Limerick increased by 32% last year to €3.05m

That included an €85,453 spend on a ‘brand refresh’ for the college.

The 2019 financial statements for UL show that the €3.05m spend on consultants includes a €496,362 spend on Strategic Project Change Management and Advisory Services.

UL also incurred a €390,556 spend on Legal Employment Advices; €360,207 on Legal; €164,265 on Strategic Planning; €159,258 on GDPR; €49,756 on public relations; and €134,685 on a student health services review.

Last December, the then president of UL Dr Des Fitzgerald ‘paused’ a planned restructuring plan for the college after a revolt by academic staff against the proposals.

The new accounts cover the final full 12 month financial period presided over by Dr Fitzgerald who announced his decision to retire from the role in May of this year for health reasons.

The consolidated accounts for the 12 months to the end of September last year show that UL recorded a €2.45m loss as revenues increased marginally to €278m.

However, the loss takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €19.57m.

The accounts also highlight an overspend for a new student centre where a budget of €19m, previously €17.95m, has been approved due to construction cost inflation, changes in project scope and reduced market competition.

The accounts also confirm that UL approved a conciliation payment of €1.1m in full and final settlement of a contractor claim concerning Library Phase 2 in February 2019.

The college’s capital spend last year totalled €25.14m. That included paying €8m to Dunne Stores for a Limerick city site for a campus.

The accounts state that the college achieved a balanced budget in line with the strategy approved by the college’s Governing Authority.

The college’s income from its student residences last year increased by 12% to €17.4m.

The figures show that five members of staff earned over €200,000 compared to zero in that category in 2018. The increase in pay is due to two awards during the period in line with the Public Service Stability Agreement.

The numbers earning between €100,000 and €200,000 totalled 173 compared to 152 in that category in 2018.

Staff costs last year totalled €151m as numbers employed increased from 1,957 to 2,098 while 38 members of key management personnel shared €2.8m in pay.

The salary for Dr Fitzgerald during the period was €195,669. In a statement accompanying the accounts, Dr Fitzgerald stated that during the year, “we have been highly successful in helping UL secure our international and academic profile”.

The accounts state as a result of Covid-19, travel restrictions have negatively impacted on the recruitment of non-EU students.

The note states that the college’s Governing Authority “are satisfied that with the current level of reserves, and tight cost control measures for the duration of the pandemic, the University can sustain its operations in the current volatile environment for the academic year 2020-21”.