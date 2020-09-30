Killarney elderly care facilities to close beds

Two Killarney health facilities catering for the elderly are to close beds in the coming months, meaning no new admissions are being accepted now, Cork Kerry Community Health Care has confirmed.

The closures are tied to new regulations limiting the number of beds in any ward as well as to Covid-19.

However, the authority rejected figures released by Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae who said he is “horrified” to learn that as many as 27 beds are to close at St Columbanus Community Nursing home, Killarney, and 15 beds in the Killarney Community Hospital.

He said he has been informed there are to be no new admissions despite high local demand right now.

“As of now, no new patient can get in. People were very well looked after all during Covid-19 in these hospitals. I am shocked,” he said.

The health authority said no resident is being forced to leave. It has not revealed the bed numbers to be removed.

“We cannot say at this point exactly how many beds will be temporarily removed. We are currently engaging with staff, unions and employee representative bodies.

"The Directors of Nursing in each facility are currently involved in a process of reviewing safe occupancy.

What we can say is that for about 18 months, there will be a temporarily reduced level of public residential service available to some local communities.

A number of changes are underway in Community Hospitals and Community Nursing Units across Cork and Kerry including a building programme, it also revealed.

“While some of the building and construction works are on-going, there will need to be a reduction in bed spaces and re-organisation of services for periods of time over the coming months,” it said.