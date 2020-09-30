An Post respond to union report claiming a €17m hole in finances 

An Post has responded to a report from the Irish Postmasters Union, claiming the network will collapse unless the State acts quickly.

The report, which was published by Grant Thornton and commission by the union has recommended an annual Public Service Obligation (PSO) of €17m for the post office network.

The report warns that action is needed as soon as possible as the network "faces significant levels of unrestrained closures by the end of 2021".

"Many local Post Offices, large and small, urban and rural, will likely be forced to close if the financial conditions under which they operate do not change in the short-term," it said.

The PSO model already in place in the UK, France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Finland and Poland.

In a statement in response, An Post said that the Post Office network and the delivery network are "performing very well" through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group acknowledged the higher level of footfall in post offices due to the double social welfare payment schedules during the crisis and said they are working with Government to restore these.

They wrote that any subsidies for independent postmasters are an issue between the Government and the postmasters.

An Post say that while the pandemic will cost "a significant amount", the company's "strong balance sheet" will fund the network.