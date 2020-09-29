Government moves to delay controversial 'assisted dying' bill

The government wants to delay the passage of a controversial bill to allow terminally ill people end their own lives in order for a special committee to examine the issue.

The bill’s proposer, People Before Profit TD, Gino Kenny, held an impromptu meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Justice Minister Helen McEntee in the Dáil canteen to discuss the matter.

At that meeting, Mr Kenny was informed that the Cabinet approved a decision to see the government table an amendment to the bill ahead of its second hearing on Thursday night.

Mr Kenny this morning warned that such a move would mean his bill would never again “see the light of day” and has said he is not in agreement with the government’s proposed action.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Kenny said the government’s proposed course could kill his bill.

“The best course of action from my point of view is for it to go through pre-legislative scrutiny," said Mr Kenny. "I want public hearings, the more ears on this the better. But it is crucial that this bill goes through into pre-legislative scrutiny, otherwise it will never see the light of day.”

While all of the government parties have committed to a free vote, there is clearly an increased unease as to the bill’s intentions.

A note from Ms McEntee’s office has been circulated to the members of the three government parties outlining its position in relation to the bill.

Gino Kenny TD during the launch of Dying with Dignity Bill 2020, a Bill that seeks to allow for a dignified and peaceful end of life with medical and regulatory oversight. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Kenny said he is happy that his bill has been selected for hearing this week.

“I am very pleased that the Dignity in Dying Bill was pulled out of the lottery today and that it will be debated next week in the Dáil. This bill is a very important piece of legislation that is necessary to give to a person the legal and medical right of the authorisation of assisted dying where that person is suffering from a terminal illness.

"It is to provide choice for people who have been given a terminal diagnosis — a choice to end their life in a dignified way and on their terms. It’s now imperative that the bill progresses to committee stage if voted for by a majority of TDs. I will be calling on the government to allow for a free vote of their TDs on the bill when it is debated,” he said.

Acknowledging people will have strong views on this matter, Mr Kenny has said that his bill would only make the provision of assisted suicide for people who are terminally ill.

This bill would be very restrictive, and nobody would be under any obligation to go this route. The reality is that palliative care only goes so far, and some people will have a painful end.

Under the bill, those who seek to do this must be in a position where their illness can’t be stopped. Two medical practitioners, including one independent doctor, must agree that the person meets the criteria. Then when the approval is given, a cooling-off period of 14 days begins in case the person changes their mind.

“There is oversight all the time. This is for a small number of people in very limited circumstances,” Mr Kenny said.