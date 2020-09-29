Settlements made with Cork addiction centre staff

An addiction treatment charity that is closing its residential facility for teenagers made out-of-court financial settlements with two senior former employees in recent years.

In one of the cases, the departed employee was suspended on full pay for over three years before receiving what is understood to have been a substantial settlement from the charity, the Matt Talbot Adolescent Service (MTAS).

On September 9, MTAS said it was closing Cara Lodge, its residential facility for troubled teenagers in Enniskeane, West Cork with the loss of twenty-five jobs.

The facility had been largely funded by the HSE but in a joint statement, the HSE and MTAS said that the reason for closure was a fall-off in demand for the service.

Extremely angry

However, the staff are reported to be extremely angry about how the closure came about and are disputing that there is a lack of demand.

Cara Lodge was the only residential treatment facility dedicated to teenagers and young people in the country.

The charity has been the subject of major controversy in recent years during which four sperate protected disclosures were submitted by staff members about aspects of management.

The Irish Examiner has also learned that an inspection by Tusla last February initially concluded that Cara Lodge should not be allowed to admit any new residents because of shortcomings in management at local and CEO levels in MTAS.

Following representations, Tusla adjusted this ruling to allow admittance with a number of conditions attached.

Separately, the HSE has admitted that a review into the operation at MTAS commissioned last year will not now be published.

In a statement, the HSE said that the charity had co-operated with the review.