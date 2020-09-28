Cork has second highest fortnightly total of Covid-19 cases 

Cork had the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after Dublin over the past fortnight, placing it among a number of counties likely to face further restrictions this week.

New figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that 337 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Cork in the past two weeks — ranking the county second after Dublin (2,060) and ahead of Donegal (295) for the number of new infections between September 13 and September 26.

During that period 4,022 cases were confirmed nationally, with four in 10 cases confirmed among the 15-34 years age group.

The two-week figures heighten concerns that a number of other counties may join Dublin and Donegal under tighter Level 3 restrictions.

In the wake of 430 new cases being confirmed on Sunday — the highest daily case number since April — health minister Stephen Donnelly cautioned that Cork, Wicklow, Galway, and Louth could face additional restrictions this week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will this week assess 14-day infection rates and daily case numbers to advise the Government on what counties, if any, should move to Level 3 restrictions.

In addition to high case numbers in Dublin, Cork, and Donegal, the new 14-day HPSC figures show high cases numbers in Kildare (170), Galway (140), and Louth (134) in the past fortnight although there is significant variation in infection rates when population is taken into account.

The 14-day infection rates show that Donegal had the highest rate nationally (185 cases per 100,000 population), followed by Dublin (152.9 cases per 100,000).

While Cork had the second-highest number of new cases, its infection rate remained below the national average (84.5 cases per 100,000) when population is taken into account.

The county had an infection rate of 62.1 cases per 100,000 population, ranking it in ninth place nationally. Confirmation of a further 54 cases in Cork on Sunday, however, may see the county in danger of moving to Level 3 restrictions unless viral spread is curbed.

There is also concern that Louth, which had the third-highest infection rate nationally (104 cases per 100,000 population) may also move to tighter restrictions, requiring people to stay within their county. A further 16 cases were confirmed in the county on Sunday.

The infection rate remains much lower in Galway (54.3 cases per 100,000 population) but a continued rise in daily cases (23 on Sunday) may put the county at risk of further restrictions.

Wicklow has a slightly higher 14-day infection rate (64.6 cases per 100,000 population) but there are signs that daily case numbers are beginning to taper off (7 cases on Sunday).

The HPSC data further suggests that Monaghan could also be in danger of facing further restrictions, with 57 cases confirmed in the past two weeks (92.9 cases per 100,000 population) and an additional 15 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile there are more than 110 people in hospital and 16 people in intensive care due to Covid-19.

NPHET is expected to meet on Thursday to consider the latest Covid-19 data and make recommendations to the Government.