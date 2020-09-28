Calls for introduction of fines for people who fail to self-isolate

The Acting Chief Medical Officer has warned that if everyone does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 09:18 AM
Michelle McGlynn

There are calls for fines to be introduced for people who fail to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

It comes as 430 new cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday, the highest daily figure since late April.

Almost half of the cases were in Dublin, while there was 54 in Cork and 23 in both Donegal and Galway.

Monaghan based GP Illona Duffy says not everyone is properly self-isolating as required.

"A patient whom I rang just to confirm they were aware of their positive result wasn't even home.

"I received two other calls from patients who were really distraught who realised that they have now been exposed to the virus and are counted as close contacts.

"The person they were exposed to should have been in isolation because they were also a close contact."

