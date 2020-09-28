Covid-19: Current behaviour 'not sustainable', says infectious disease expert

The acting Chief Medical Officer has warned the situation with Covid-19 will continue deteriorate unless everyone plays their part to stop its spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn says there is "no room left for complacency" and has appealed for people to reduce their contacts over the coming week.

A further 430 people have tested positive for coronavirus with yesterday's figure the highest since April.

Of the cases, 212 were in Dublin and 23 in Donegal but doctors have voiced concerns about Cork, where there were 54 cases, and Galway with 23.

President of the Infectious Diseases Society, Professor Sam McConkey, says something has to change, or deaths will start to rise.

"Our actions are not really suitable at this point for controlling Covid-19," said Prof. McConkey.

"The way we have been behaving the past two months isn't sustainable.

"We've enjoyed it, we've had relaxation on business and lots of things but it is unsustainable to continue that.

"As long as we are on a rising trajectory and it's not just young, fairly healthy people getting a little bit ill but will inevitably spread to older people and lead to hospitalisations and ICU admissions and even death."