Families seek national protocol for visiting loved ones in nursing homes

Families and relatives of people in nursing homes have expressed frustration about inconsistencies in visiting loved ones.

Initial feedback from theSage Advocacy's Nursing Home Residents - Family Forum indicates that the adherence to public health guidelines varies throughout the country.

Respondents said that restrictions are "open to interpretation", which is leading to different rules in different premises.

In a statement, Sage Advocacy Executive Director, Sarah Lennon said that she understands the need for strict infection prevention in the facility but a national protocol is needed to standardise regulations.

‘‘Stringent adherence to strict infection prevention and control measures is vital to minimise the Covid-19 risk and we fully respect and support that, as do families, but this should not necessarily result in a closed-door policy when it comes to visits to nursing homes.

"Simply locking nursing home residents away from their families and loved ones is not an option."

Ms Lennon says that while some nursing homes are strict, others aren't taking the rules seriously enough.

"In some instances, families and relatives have also been told that while Government guidelines are in place they are simply guidelines and do not have to be followed.’’

Sage Advocacy is calling for a national protocol to be published by the Government, the HSE and HIQA to provide clarity and reassurance to families and loved ones.