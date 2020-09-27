Minister encourages companies to prepare for additional customs requirements post Brexit 

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins has encouraged businesses to prepare for Brexit by engaging in supports available.

Companies are being urged to sign up for the Clear Customs programme, which aims to up-skill Irish companies as they deal with the additional customs requirements that will be needed from January 1, next year.

"The Clear Customs programme is designed to address the needs of each of those businesses. It supports skills development that will help prepare your business for Brexit, and support future growth,” said junior minister Collins.

The programme, which is free of charge and available through a mobile app and virtual classroom sessions, was launched as part of the "Getting Ireland Brexit Ready" campaign and is led by Skillnet Ireland.

Chief Executive Paul Healy said that since its launch on September 10, there have been 750 applications but he wants to see that number rise.

To ensure they have enough time to complete the course, which is 5 weeks in duration, we would urge companies to sign up sooner rather than later. The clock is ticking, the support is there so don’t wait.

CEO of CILT Skillnet Mick Curran said that programme is available across all sectors; "Fourteen percent of the applicants are from businesses in the logistics, transport and haulage sector, 16% are in manufacturing while 12% come from the retail sector."

"We are calling on businesses across these sectors and others to sign up today,” he said.