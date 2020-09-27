Man dies following single-car collision in County Wexford 

A man in his early thirties has died following a single-car collision in Wexford.

The fatal incident took place at around 11.30 last night in Newtown, Taghmon in County Wexford.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road is closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in the county are appealing for any witnesses or any road user who may have dash-cam footage or phone recordings to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.