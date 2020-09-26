3,000 people expected to become homeless this winter - Simon Community 

The Housing Minister says our most vulnerable people will be protected this winter.

Darragh O'Brien is responding to concerns that homeless deaths will 'sky-rocket' in the months ahead.

The Dublin Simon Community says it expects more than 3,000 single adults will be homeless in Dublin by the end of the year and Inner City Fighting Homeless says there's a nightmare Christmas ahead for some.

The charity reported that homeless figures for the month of August are down 13% on last year, to 6,227 people. The number of single people accessing emergency accommodation has grown.

CEO of Dublin Simon Sam McGuinness said "Single people are the most vulnerable in the homeless population. Not only are they at increased risk of isolation, physical and mental health issues, they are also the group with the most inaccessible pool of long-term accommodation."

Mr McGuinness said that in the last five years the number of single people accessing emergency accommodation is up over 100%.

Commenting on the figures, Minister O'Brien said eradicating homelessness is his number one priority.

"I'm already working on a winter plan. We do have additional capacity already should that be needed. I am acutely aware that as the weather changes we need to make sure that the most vulnerable people are protected and that will happen."