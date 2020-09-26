Gardaí investigate discovery of a man in unexplained circumstances 

Gardaí made the discover at around 2.50 this morning  following reports of an unconscious man lying on the N51 in Harmonstown. File image. 

Saturday, September 26, 2020 - 09:01 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardai are investigating the discovery of a man's body on the side of a road in Co. Meath overnight.

It follows reports at around 2.50 this morning of an unconscious man lying on the N51 in Harmonstown.

His age isn't known but he'd been travelling on an electric scooter from the Slane direction and was treated by ambulance services but was later pronounced dead.

Gardai are treating it as a possible road traffic collision and the scene has been sealed off for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Any witnesses or drivers with camera footage who were travelling on the N51 in Harmonstown between 1am and 3am are being asked to come forward. 

Contact the Incident Room at Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

