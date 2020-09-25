Covid-19: Public should avoid all unnecessary cross-border travel

People should avoid crossing the border between North and South according to the chief medical officers of both jurisdictions

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and his Northern Ireland counterpart Michael McBride appealed to people to avoid all unnecessary travel across the border.

In a joint statement released this afternoon, they said: “Given the current number of new cases in Donegal and neighbouring areas of Northern Ireland in Derry, Strabane and Fermanagh we would appeal to everyone to avoid all but necessary travel across the border.

It is also recommended that employers on both sides of the border make every effort to facilitate employees to work from home in so far as is possible.

"We realise that for those living in border areas this will not be welcome news but we must prevent further spread of this virus and we can only do so by working together to protect each other.”

The two CMOs discussed the growing prevalence of the virus in both jurisdictions and underlined the need for ongoing co-operation between North and South and respective public health teams under the existing Memorandum of Understanding.

They said close collaboration between the relevant authorities in both jurisdictions will continue and be strengthened in the coming days to address the concerning trend in case numbers on both sides of the border, not alone in Donegal and Derry, but also in other areas along the border where the profile of the disease continues to evolve.

“The CMOs jointly appealed to the public across the island to continue to follow public health advice to keep themselves and others safe,” the statement said.

"They noted specific concern with regard to the significant proportion of cases in young people in both Donegal and Derry, and appealed to teenagers and those in their twenties and thirties in particular to reduce their social contacts.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged Northern Ireland leaders to harmonise public health measures as the number of Covid-19 cases grows rapidly on both sides of the border.

The Fianna Fáil leader spoke to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill after the Government said it is tightening coronavirus restrictions in Co. Donegal.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate is now higher than Dublin, with 148.2 positive cases per 100,000 population, and Dublin recording 144.5 positive cases per 100,000.

In neighbouring Derry and Strabane council area, the rate in the last seven days is 141.4 positive cases per 100,000 population — the highest in Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin said today: "The numbers on the other side of the border are high and worrying for authorities there."