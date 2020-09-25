Man, 19, dies following road traffic accident in Mayo

One man has died and another has been injured following a road traffic accident in Mayo last night.

Gardaí in Claremorris are now appealing for witnesses in relation to the crash.

Shortly before 11pm last night, Gardaí say they received a report of a serious collision on the N60 Ballyhaunis to Ballinlough Road in the Cloonafarna area close to the Roscommon border.

The collision involved a car which was travelling towards Ballinlough along the N60.

One man,19, was pronounced dead at the scene and another male, 21, was transferred to Mayo University Hospital by ambulance – his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The scene was attended by Gardaí, Fire Service, and Ambulance Service personnel.

Gardaí say that the road is currently closed with diversions through Cloonfad from the Ballyhaunis side and also from Ballinlough.

It is expected to remain closed over the morning while a forensic collision investigation is conducted.

Gardaí are now investigating the circumstances of the fatal road traffic collision are being investigated

They are appealing to any persons who travelled along the N60 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm yesterday to come forward.

They have also asked anyone who may have video footage of the incident, including dashcam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Claremorris on 0949372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.