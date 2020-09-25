Students able to register for Leaving Cert written exam from Monday

Students who registered to sit this year’s Leaving Certificate examination, before the introduction of calculated grades, can apply to take the exam from Monday.

Education Minister, Norma Foley confirmed yesterday that the exams would commence on November 16, and would be held in evenings, and at weekends.

While most students choose to receive their Leaving Cert results via the calculated grades process, there was also an option to sit the exam.

The results of the exam will not be available until February of next year, however.

Ms Foley said the State Examinations Commission would organise and operate the exams, and that the details would be finalised in the coming weeks.

Students will be able to register for the exams through the calculated grades portal.