Students able to register for Leaving Cert written exam from Monday

Students able to register for Leaving Cert written exam from Monday

While most students choose to receive their Leaving Cert results via the calculated grades process, there was also an option to sit the exam. File Picture

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 08:03 AM
Steven Heaney

Students who registered to sit this year’s Leaving Certificate examination, before the introduction of calculated grades, can apply to take the exam from Monday.

Education Minister, Norma Foley confirmed yesterday that the exams would commence on November 16, and would be held in evenings, and at weekends.

While most students choose to receive their Leaving Cert results via the calculated grades process, there was also an option to sit the exam.

The results of the exam will not be available until February of next year, however.

Ms Foley said the State Examinations Commission would organise and operate the exams, and that the details would be finalised in the coming weeks.

Students will be able to register for the exams through the calculated grades portal.

Read More

Government calls for flexible student accommodation as NUIG issues refunds 

More in this section

Coronavirus Covid-19: Half of Ireland moving in the wrong direction, expert warns
Folder of Coronavirus covid-19 2019 nCoV outbreak Roscommon town at centre of Covid scare after person at a party tests positive
FILE PHOTO Tanaiste Leo Varadkar is restricting his movements after coming in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case END Donegal businesses affected by Covid-19 to receive €2m extra grant
leaving certeducationschoolsexams

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices