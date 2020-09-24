Government accused of misrepresenting number of new beds in winter plan

The Government has been criticised for its description of "new beds" in its winter plan for the health service.

The plan states there will be 830 new acute beds, 63 critical care beds, and 484 new sub-acute beds.

During Leaders' Questions, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly grilled minister Eamon Ryan on why the HSE had listed beds that were already in place as "new".

"The Government is saying there are 1,500 new beds," he said. "A total of 830 new acute beds were announced, but 409 of these are actually already in place.

"Similarly, some 63 new critical care beds were announced, but 45 are already in place. That means only an extra 18 beds. The announcement states 484 new sub-acute beds are coming, but really 395 of these are already in place — so in fact, there are only 89.

"The Government is saying 1,500 new beds will be delivered as part of this winter plan, which covers from now until April. Actually, when we add it all up, there are only 528 new beds. Why is the Government announcing 1,500 beds?

"These are the figures that were broken down at the Government's own press conference this morning."

Mr Ryan said that this was a "technical issue" and "the key to it is this broader strategic approach to how we address Covid, implement Sláintecare, and use the flexibility that has come from the Covid period to manage the winter period with these additional resources".

"My understanding is that will provide some 900 more acute beds and 50 critical care beds," he said. "I am confident that the system, as it has shown in the past six months, will be able to be flexible and adapt as needs be, depending on what numbers are required in the bed capacity.

"I think it is better to be more honest. If the Deputy puts a series of questions to me about the data, and if I do not have the specific data to hand or in my mind, I prefer to say I will come back to him."

In response, Mr Kelly said it was obvious Mr Ryan "does not have a clue".