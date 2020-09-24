Gardaí seize €3.5m worth of cocaine  

€3.5m of suspected cocaine was discovered in Swords, County Dublin. Picture: Garda Info Twitter

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 18:18 PM
Mairead Cleary

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €3.5m worth of cocaine this afternoon. 

The search, which was undertaken by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, was conducted in Swords in County Dublin. 

A thirty-three-year-old man was arrested and is being detained at Swords Garda Station, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Head of the Organised and Serious Crime division, Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said "Participation by a number of sections within An Garda Síochána with assistance provided by Customs Revenue Service in this operation, has resulted in another significant seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine, which prevents further damage being inflicted within our communities”.

