Government calls for flexible student accommodation as NUIG issues refunds 

The Government has urged anyone providing student accommodation to show flexibility this year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many third-level courses are opting for a hybrid model of learning in which students spend reduced time on campus by attending classes online.

As a result, many students will not need full-time accommodation. Earlier today, the company that runs on-campus accommodation at NUI Galway confirmed that it will refund students who no longer need it. The news comes after the university said it had been contacted by students over their new timetables.

The money will be refunded for anyone who is not proceeding with their booking due to having to spend less time on campus.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Picture: Tom Honan/PA Wire

Speaking this afternoon, communications minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that on-campus and private providers elsewhere should do the same.

College accommodation is "an asset for the student body, not a revenue source," he said.

"It has to be part of the flexible solutions on how we manage college at this time. Where they have accommodation they have been requested to show some flexibility."