Kilkenny lotto players urged to check for winning €5.3m ticket

Lotto players in Kilkenny have been urged to check their tickets this morning after it emerged that the winner of last night’s €5,395,798 Lotto jackpot bought their ticket in a shop in the county.

The National Lottery is now encouraging all its Lotto players in Kilkenny to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner.

This latest Lotto win is the 10th jackpot win so far in 2020.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it will reveal the name of the winning store in the coming days.

The spokesperson said: “As always with multi-million jackpot wins, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this life-changing €5.3 million win sink in.

"Last night’s draw produced more than 77,000 winners across the country so we’re asking everyone who bought a ticket for last night’s Lotto draws to check those tickets especially if you played in Co. Kilkenny.”

The winning Lotto numbers from last night were: 02, 05, 07, 29, 38, 42. The bonus number was 27.

“We advise the winner of this prize to try their best to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place," the spokesperson added.

The National Lottery says the winner should contact its prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to make arrangements for the jackpot to be collected.