Chief Clinical Officer dismisses Swedish advisor's advice to adopt herd immunity 

Chief Clinical Officer dismisses Swedish advisor's advice to adopt herd immunity 

Herd immunity was put forward by Swedish expert and WHO advisor, Johan Giesecke at today's Oireachtas Covid committee. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 22:01 PM
Digital Desk staff

Health officials have dismissed a suggestion that Ireland should adopt a "herd immunity" strategy to deal with Covid.

The idea was put forward by Swedish expert and WHO advisor, Johan Giesecke at today's Oireachtas Covid committee.

He thinks the government should allow the "controlled" spread of the virus among people under 60 - with enhanced testing and tracing for those in nursing homes.

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, said "The strongest defenses in a nursing home cannot withstand a virus that can enter through multiple entrances."

"It can enter through visitors and health care workers. The thought then that we should expect older people to cocoon themselves and promote some kind of apartheid in society where they're left to defend for themselves while the rest of us live a-symptomatic or low symptomatic live. I don't think it's acceptable in a civilised society." 

Read More

HSE criticised for inability to confirm compliance with procurement rules 

More in this section

CC FIANNA FAIL Michael McGrath promisesstimulus budget; Taoiseach labels Sinn Féin attacks 'cynical'
HSE criticised for inability to confirm compliance with procurement rules  HSE criticised for inability to confirm compliance with procurement rules 
Tánaiste wants all-party committee to examine issue of assisted suicide  Tánaiste wants all-party committee to examine issue of assisted suicide 
#covid-19herd immunityhse

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices