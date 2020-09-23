Gardaí conduct over 500 checkpoints in the capital after Dublin moved to 'level three' restrictions

Gardaí conduct over 500 checkpoints in the capital after Dublin moved to 'level three' restrictions

The gardaí have reported that the vast majority of licensed premises have complied with public health regulations. 

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 19:59 PM
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí in Dublin conducted over 500 checkpoints in the capital and its surrounding counties over the weekend.

The move, part of Operation Fanacht, came in the wake of the Government's decision to limit travel in and out of Dublin. 

Meanwhile, the gardaí have reported the vast majority of pubs have complied with public health regulations.

As part of Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises. Since July 3, there have been 232 potential breaches.

Fifteen potential breaches of the public health guidelines were reported on the week of Monday, September 14.  Files for each case are being prepared for the DPP. 

Deputy Commissioner, John Twomey said, "Some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.

"We are at a critical point in tackling the spread of COVID-19 and everyone must take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.”

Read More

Number of Covid cases in Cork is 'mirroring' Dublin trajectory in recent weeks, CUH consultant warns

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin man Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin man
Inner-city stables campaign to protect land from property developments  Inner-city stables campaign to protect land from property developments 
Covid-19: Two further deaths and 234 confirmed cases Covid-19: Two further deaths and 234 confirmed cases
#living with covidgardaidublin

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices