Government accused of 'turning its back' on workers on minimum pay
Taoiseach denies leaving low-paid workers 'out in the cold'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin denied his Government has 'left workers out in the cold' after the Irish Congress of Trade Union withdrew from the Low Pay Commission. Picture: Julien Behal 

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 13:08 PM
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has denied that his Government has "left workers out in the cold" after the Irish Congress of Trade Union's withdrawal from the Low Pay Commission.

In a fiery Leaders' Questions, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the Government of leaving low-paid workers, many of whom have been classed as essential workers during the pandemic, behind.

She said that Mr Martin's Government had "turned its back" on those on the minimum wage and said that Ireland now has "a Low Pay Commission which will not deal with low pay". 

"This has the fingerprints of the Tánaiste and Fine Gael all over it."

The Taoiseach said that the Sinn Féin leader had made "an extraordinary charge", saying that the Government had implemented the last five recommendations of the commission. 

"The State's intervention in supporting workers this year has been unprecedented." 

Mr Martin said that the Sinn Féin leader had "told untruths" on the Government's supports of workers, saying that Ms McDonald "feels the need to distort and smear people who are doing their best" for political advantage.

Earlier today, ICTU said it had decided to pull out of the commission after it became clear other members of the commission were not prepared to increase the national minimum wage beyond 1%.

The minimum wage hourly rate is currently €10.10.

Cutting PUP while increasing TDs' wages 'tone-deaf', says Pearse Doherty

