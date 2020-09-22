Taoiseach rejects criticism of special advisors for junior ministers 

The government has been criticised for approving ministerial advisors for 10 junior ministers.

The original plan would have seen all 17 junior ministers with their own advisors, but the government reduced the number.

In the last Dáil the pay-scale for those advising Ministers of State started at around €67,000 a year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has rejected criticism from Sinn Féin about the number of advisors hired by this government.

In the Dáil this afternoon Taoiseach Martin said that Sinn Féin employs ministerial advisors in Northern Ireland that are earning "much more" than €67,000.

"You're one of the original enthusiasts for special advisors," he said. "You've been a long term advocate for personal advisors in politics and you've never shown any disdain towards special advisors and neither has your party. Stop the hypocrisy."