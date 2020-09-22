Non-Covid treatments must continue in Irish hospitals, expert says 

Intensive care consultant Dr John Bates, who has called on the HSE to ensure that non-Covid treatment will continue in hospitals even if there is a rise in the number of cases of the virus.
Dr John Bates warned that if there was a further increase in Covid-19 cases, it will have a significant impact on non-Covid patients. Picture: Pexels

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 07:55 AM
Vivienne Clarke

Non-Covid medical procedures and treatments must be allowed to continue in Irish hospitals despite the increasing threat of coronavirus.

That's according to intensive care consultant John Bates, who has called on the HSE to ensure that non-Covid treatment will continue in hospitals even if there is a continuing rise in the number of cases of the virus.

Dr Bates said that the “small but steady” increase in cases of the virus in recent weeks was a cause for concern. 

Speaking to Morning Ireland, he said: "The increase has been continuous since the first of the month and this is concerning heading into the winter months."

Dr Bates said that the “usual business” of flu and other ailments would start to pick up shortly.

However, he warned that if there was a further increase in Covid cases, it will have a significant impact on non-Covid patients. 

"Waiting lists had already increased substantially because hospitals had focused on Covid care earlier this year.

“We need to continue non Covid work," he added.

