Gardaí open criminal investigation into outdoor Dublin party

Gardaí have opened an investigation into the outdoor gathering organised in the south inner city of Dublin last Saturday on September 19 at the Oliver Bond flat complex near Christchurch.

Investigating Gardaí are not pursuing public health regulation breaches such as a failure to socially distance or wear a facemask in a public area as they are not a penal offence.

However, Gardaí are attempting to identify the organisers of the so-called rave as Covid-19 regulations cover outdoor gatherings.

In a statement, this evening Gardaí said they are also investigating other potential breaches of criminal legislation.

Following reports of the gathering on Saturday night, Gardaí said they conducted a number of patrols and dispersed those gathered at roughly 11pm.

Believed to be a birthday party held on an all-weather football pitch, organisers of the event also had a DJ and marquee.

Local residents criticised the response of the Gardaí to the incident and said there was used drugs paraphernalia and broken glass left behind.

Footage of the event, which appears to show several hundred people present with loud music playing, emerged on social media over the weekend leading to sustained criticism of the organisers given the capital had just been placed on Level Three Covid-19 restrictions for three weeks.