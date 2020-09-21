National level of worry over Covid-19 highest since April, says study

Ireland hit its highest number of cases in one day when 936 were recorded on April 23. Picture: Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas/Pexels

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 19:19 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

The national level of worry over the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland is at its highest level since April according to a study from the Department of Health. 

A sample of 1,650 people surveyed in the study showed the national level of worry now stands at 6.5 out of 10. 

In April the number of people in intensive care receiving treatment for the coronavirus was at its peak of 140 patients while the highest death toll of 77 confirmed deaths was recorded on April 20 according to figures provided by the Department of Health. 

Ireland hit its highest number of cases in one day when 936 were recorded on April 23.

The main areas of concern reported by those surveyed were the overload of the health system in Ireland, the health of families and friends and the economy. 

47% of people surveyed thought the worst of the virus lay ahead, the highest level reported since April. 

52% of people think there should be more restrictions in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, similar to a response recorded earlier this year in March. 

188 new cases of Covid-19 were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 33,121. 

Rising case numbers have brought fresh warnings from government officials with Liz Canavan, Assistant Secretary General at Department of the Taoiseach warning the disease was at a 

an “extremely critical juncture” in Dublin. 

Ms Canavan told a Covid-19 briefing: “If the current progress of the virus remains unchanged, based on the modelling available to us, we believe there will be between 500 and 1,000 cases per day in a month’s time, 50% to 60% of which will be in Dublin."

Covid-19: Health experts warn of '1,000 cases per day within weeks'

 

