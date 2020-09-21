Covid-19: 188 new cases confirmed but no new deaths in Ireland

188 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

There have been no new deaths from the virus confirmed in Ireland.

This means the total number of deaths related to the disease in Ireland remains at 1,792 while there have been a total of 33,121 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

A breakdown of the case data released from the HPSC today shows:

96 are men / 90 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

19 cases have been identified as community transmission

76 cases are in Dublin, 25 in Cork, 21 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Galway, 7 in Roscommon and 7 in Waterford

The remaining 23 cases are spread across 12 counties.

The latest figures come as the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the rise in case numbers in Louth, Donegal and Waterford is a "cause for concern" and is being “monitored closely”.

There is growing speculation the three counties will move to a higher level of restrictions but Mr Martin said a move from level 2 to level 3 is “a significant move” and not done lightly.