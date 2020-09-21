Busker Fleadh moves online for weekend of live music and performance

Twenty acts will appear on a virtual stage at this year’s Busker Fleadh, showcasing the best of independent music and performance in Ireland.

The free online event takes place on the weekend of October 3 and 4.

The event, hosted by Dublin City Council, will be streamed on the Busker Fleadh Facebook page and YouTube channel because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Now in its fifth year, the event will feature a diverse line-up of bands and solo acts playing both well-known hits and original compositions.

Viewers will also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite performance online during the fleadh.

Music industry judges will also be present on the day to choose their favourite buskers, one group and one solo act.

The winner will receive a free recording session with a professional sound engineer valued at €1,000 in Windmill Lane Recording Studios, a digital copy of their recordings, and a new model Hudson Guitar valued at €300 from Gandharva Loka and Hudson Guitar Company.

Lord mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said: “This has been a tough few months for those involved in the performing arts, so it’s a great opportunity for buskers to get out and share their talents safely, in line with current Covid-19 safety guidelines.

“The Busker Fleadh is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Dublin’s vibrant music scene, the diverse range of talented performers and the importance of busking and music culture to our city.”

Kathryn Byrne, Busker Fleadh organiser, said: “We’re delighted to see so much interest in the Busker Fleadh and are excited to have such a diverse and exciting line-up planned.

“We were worried that this year’s event would not be possible due to Covid-19, so we are thrilled that this year’s Fleadh can go ahead, albeit in a slightly different format.

“Busking culture is an important part of Dublin’s vibrant music scene and the Busker Fleadh is a great opportunity to celebrate this.”