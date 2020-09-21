Dublin lord mayor's office spends almost half a million euro entertaining guests

Almost half a million euro was spent by the office of the Lord Mayor of Dublin on entertaining guests from June 2019 to July 2020.

In total, €414,718.52 was spent on various receptions, ceremonies and events hosted by Dublin city council's Lord Mayor, with the majority of the money being spent on the hiring of venues and catering.

Meanwhile, Galway city's mayor's car and chauffeur service cost almost €75,000 for the same period, according to figures released under FOI.

The records show the spend associated with the offices of the Lords mayor of Cork City and Dublin City councils, and the mayors of the councils in Limerick city and county, and Galway city from June 2019 to July 2020.

Dublin city's Lord Mayor hosted three civic receptions from June 2019 to July 2020. A visit from the king and queen of the Netherlands cost €2,925.14, and hosting the President of Greece and his wife cost €2,308.91.

Hosting the Dublin men and women's football teams cost €28,569.14.

In 2019, the Lord Mayor's awards cost €72,414.18 and, in January 2020, the freedom of the city ceremony, which saw former Dublin senior football manager Jim Gavin honoured, cost some €70,249.43.

The Lord Mayor's Ball cost €7,049.01, with room hire and catering sponsored by MHL.

At the various receptions, more than €20,000 was spent on alcohol, €17,078.63 was spent on entertainment, and €2,405.57 on soft drinks.

Stationary, including engraved pens and pencils bearing the Lord Mayor's name, cost €14,680.43 in total.

Volvo sponsors the Dublin Lord Mayor's car, and €2,875.92 was spent on fuel. Repairs to the car cost €5,026.19 and the cost of reserving the D1 registration is €1,000.

Cork city's Lord Mayor's receptions cost €39,424.60 in total from June of last year to July of this year.

Music cost €1,050 and food, including minerals and water, cost €22,833.68. The alcoholic drinks stock cost €11,728.52.

Photography for the receptions cost €2,272.40 and €1,540 was spent on flowers.

The Lord Mayor's civic awards in 2020 cost €3,759.60, including the costs of certs, medallions and filming, as the ceremony was held virtually this year.

The civic awards in 2019 cost €340.50 for photography, however a full breakdown of costs was not provided.

No expenses were listed under stationary or clothing allowance, and the Lord Mayor’s car was provided free of charge by Ford, with fuel costing €2,179.41.

Galway city's mayor only spent €1,932.28 in total on VIP/ambassador visits and receptions from June 2019 to July 2020.

No alcoholic beverages were served at any reception and the cost was inclusive of gifts, and €274.56 was spent on stationary.

However, car expenses for Galway city's mayor far exceeded the other local authorities' spend, totalling €74,865.96.

From June to August of last year, €5,281.80 was spent on a car lease and €14,464.26 on a driver. From September onwards, a chauffeur service cost €53,722. Tolls cost €622.15, fuel cost €680.51 and 'subsistence' cost €95.24.

Limerick city and county's mayor spent €24,225.25 on civic and mayoral receptions. All refreshments were non-alcoholic.

Corporate gifts, including engraved pens, cost €8,117.84. No money was spent on clothes or on a mayoral car. €252.82 was spent on fuel.