Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teen

Emeka Okeke, 16, has been missing since the early hours of Sunday, September 21.
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teen

Emeka Okeke, 16 years, who is missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin 24 since the early hours of Sunday 21st September, 2020

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 12:18 PM
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Tallaght teenager. 

Emeka Okeke, 16, has been missing since the early hours of Sunday, September 21.

He was last seen leaving Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght at 03.55am this morning, moving in the direction of the N81 in Tallaght.

Emeka is described as being 6’2" in height, with short black hair and brown eyes. He is of stocky build. 

When he was last seen, Emeka was wearing a grey tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Two girls remanded in custody following murder of Irish teen Cian English in Australia

More in this section

Screenshot 2020-09-21 at 12.25.54.png Garda response to outdoor rave in Dublin 'unacceptable'
Sinn Fein Ard Fheis Sinn Féin wants ban on housing evictions brought back as Covid restrictions tighten
NINTCHDBPICT000276389362.jpg Former Garda boss calls for inter-agency approach to managing Covid crisis 
gardaidublinmissing peopleplace: dublinplace: tallaght

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices