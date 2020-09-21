Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teen

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Tallaght teenager.

Emeka Okeke, 16, has been missing since the early hours of Sunday, September 21.

He was last seen leaving Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght at 03.55am this morning, moving in the direction of the N81 in Tallaght.

Emeka is described as being 6’2" in height, with short black hair and brown eyes. He is of stocky build.

When he was last seen, Emeka was wearing a grey tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Gardaí in Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.