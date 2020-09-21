Former Garda boss calls for inter-agency approach to managing Covid crisis 

Pat Leahy: 'All of the agencies have to be in the same room, reading the details so they can respond'
Former Garda commissioner Pat Leahy: "There needs to be a standing crisis management team to show how to get from Level 2 to Level 3 and back to Level 1." Picture: Crispin Rodwell

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 11:23 AM
Vivienne Clarke

Former Garda commissioner Pat Leahy has called for an inter-agency approach to crisis management for dealing with Covid-19. 

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show this morning, Mr Leahy said: "There needs to be a standing crisis management team to show how to get from Level 2 to Level 3 and back to Level 1.

"There needs to be a mechanism whereby Covid data can be viewed and responded to in real-time.

If there was such an agency it would assist the gardaí so they would not find themselves in the predicament in which they found themselves on Sunday night at the illegal rave in the Oliver Bond flat complex in Dublin.

Mr Leahy said that there was, "no legal way the gardaí could stop people," and that all they could do was "advise and encourage."

He said: “All of the agencies have to be in the same room, reading the details so they can respond.” 

Mr Leahy said there had been a collective approach to the safe reopening of Dublin City after the lockdown last spring, and the same approach could be implemented again, but it would be contentious.

"It was unfortunate that there was a cohort who were not listening and were not being responsible," he said. 

Mr Leahy also called for a structure to be put in place which would offer a collaborative approach towards communicating with the different audiences.

