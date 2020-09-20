Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following serious road collision in Carlow

The N80 at Ravenswood, Bunclody, Co. Carlow
was closed temporarily for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination and is now reopen. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 09:00 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a jeep and a motorcycle that occurred on the N80 at Ravenswood, Bunclody, Co. Carlow, at approximately 3:10pm yesterday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50’s was airlifted from the scene to St James Hospital Dublin, where he is being treated for serious life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Jeep, a man in his 40’s was not injured in the collision.

The road was closed temporarily for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination and is now reopen.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, and in particular, any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

