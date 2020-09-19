Public asked to avoid Co Down harbour while munitions recovered

Ardglass Harbour, Co. Down Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 13:15 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

An operation is under way at a Co Down harbour to remove munitions believed to date back to the Second World War.

The public were advised to avoid the area of Ardglass Harbour on Saturday while the efforts were ongoing.

South Down MP Chris Hazzard said the munitions were caught in the nets of a fishing vessel.

“Ardglass harbour evacuated as local trawler returns with a special catch in its nets – yet more British Army munitions – completely unacceptable that these munitions are regularly putting our coastal communities in danger in Co Down,” he tweeted.

Viable device discovered in Galway

