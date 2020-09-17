Toddler seriously injured in Dublin Quad bike crash

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 21:34 PM
Digital Desk staff

A toddler has been seriously injured in a quad bike crash in Dublin this evening.

The two-vehicle collision took place in Croftwood Crescent in Cherry Orchard at about 7.20 this evening.

The infant, a one-year-old girl, has been taken to Our Lady's Hospital, Crumlin, where she is currently being treated.

The toddler is believed to have been on the quad bike with an adult when it collided with another vehicle.

A 19-year-old man has also been taken to Tallaght Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

