Just seven countries to be included on updated travel 'Green List'

From Monday, people will be able to Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.
Travellers to the seven countries on the list will not have to restrict their movements upon their return to Ireland. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 15:56 PM
Elaine Loughlin, with reporting from Steven Heaney

Germany and Poland are among seven countries on the Government's updated travel green list.

However, Greece and Italy, which are popular holiday destinations for Irish travellers, have been removed from the list published this afternoon.

A scaled-back green list has been announced, meaning people can travel to Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland without quarantining on their return.

But this list will be updated on a weekly basis.

To be included on the list, a country must have a 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate of less than 25 per 100,000 people.

Dublin should be at Level 4 of government plan, says Covid GP

The Department of Foreign Affairs stressed that citizens considering travel to green list locations should be aware that countries continue to announce new restrictions on arrivals from abroad, including the requirements to quarantine on entry. This can include restrictions on arrivals from Ireland.

“The Government agreed that Ireland should broadly support the European Commission proposal for a common approach to travel within the EU / EEA, which is currently under discussion in Brussels. Between now and the EU signing off on a system, Ireland’s Green List will be updated on a weekly basis.

"The changes announced today will come into effect on Monday. People should use our travel advice to carefully consider their need to go abroad and take into account the restrictions that other countries may have on travellers from Ireland.”

From Monday, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Greece, Norway and Estonia will be removed from the list, and their security status rating has been changed to ‘avoid non-essential travel.’ Passengers arriving in Ireland from these locations will be requested to restrict their movements.

However, Aer Lingus expressed concern with the approach taken by the Department in updating the list.

"On Tuesday the Government indicated that it would align with the proposals developed by the European Commission which outlines a co-ordinated approach to free movement across the European Union and European Economic Area. The ‘green list’ announced today does not represent a step towards alignment with the European Commission’s free movement proposal," the airline said in a statement.

Decision on increasing restrictions in Dublin likely 'before the weekend'

