There were no winners of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4.5m

The winning numbers for tonight's main draw were 4, 7, 10, 37, 38, 45. The bonus number was 42.

In the Lotto Plus draw, the lucky numbers were 5, 7, 10, 32, 39, 44. The bonus number was 38.

Tonight's winning raffle number was 3836.