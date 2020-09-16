16 further pubs found to be in breach of Covid-19 regulations

Gardaí say that a total of 216 potential regulation breaches have occurred since Operation Navigation began. 
Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 19:58 PM
Steven Heaney

Sixteen more pubs are under investigation for a potential breach of Covid-19 laws.

From Sep 7 - 13, officers detected a further 16 potential breaches.

 Gardaísay they have conducted thousands of checks on premises throughout the country since Operation Navigation began in early July, but have stressed that the vast majority of premises have been found to be in compliance with the regulations.

In a statement this evening, Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey said that while the majority of pubs are respecting the rules, those who are not are risking the health of their staff and of their customers.

He said: "Customers of such premises should also consider the risks to themselves, and their family and friends from ignoring public health advice and regulations.”

Gardaí say that files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in each of the cases where a breach may have taken place.

At present, a pub can only be open if it serves food, and a customer must spend at least nine euro on a 'substantial meal'. 

So-called 'Wet pubs' are set to open, under strict guidelines, later this month.

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

