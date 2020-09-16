Concern over data watchdog's ability to monitor tech giants like TikTok

Fresh concern has been raised about the ability of the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) to regulate tech giants operating here in Ireland.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne has said that if Ireland is to properly oversee Chinese social media company TikTok then the office of the DPC needs “serious resourcing”.

Mr Byrne said he has “grave concerns” about the use of artificial intelligence by TikTok and there are fewer than 200 people in the DPC responsible for regulating the data of up to half a billion people.

He said: “As the lead European agency, we have fewer than 200 people responsible for overseeing the data protection of up to half a billion people. This is a serious reputation risk for Ireland if we are not on top of this.”

His comments come in the wake of moves by US President Donald Trump to limit the ability of TikTok to operate in the US amid allegations of the company misusing data.

Mr Byrne has called for a review of the level and expertise and staffing at the DPC to ensure it is adequately resourced to oversee the operations of tech giants based here. He has expressed particular concern that as TikTok has now moved its data protection function to Ireland that we are responsible for regulation.

Last month, it was confirmed that the Chinese-owned company is under a probe from France’s privacy watchdog.

In its latest annual report, the office of DPC said it received 712 new data protection officer notifications, bringing the total number to 1,596 in 2019. Staffing numbers increased from 110 at the end of 2018 to 140 at the end of 2019, including two additional deputy commissioners.