Immunology expert suggests establishing an all-island test centre for Covid-19 

Immunology expert Professor Paul Moynagh of Maynooth University has called for a “better articulated” testing strategy for the island of Ireland. To date the HSE’s strategy had been reactive, he said while it could have been predicted that there would be a surge in the virus during the autumn and winter months.

Establishing an all-island centre for infectious diseases would bring together the world-class research and expertise that exists in Ireland, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. That would help to build a new structure to improve the testing system and turnaround times for Covid-19.

Prof. Moynagh, said that time had been lost that could have been used to develop research into conducting tests in new and quicker ways, such as by using saliva samples in children.

While Hiqa did important work, he acknowledged, desk-based research could be complemented by using the resources and the expertise of some of the top researchers in the world based in Ireland. There was a role for researchers in universities to feed into the national testing strategy and many were at the cutting edge of new technologies and new strategies.

Prof. Moynagh explained the difference between Covid testing in a hospital setting where there can be a turnaround of 45mins to one hour, and community testing which took longer.