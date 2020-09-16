Students have until 3pm to accept CAO offers

More than 70% of the college places offered to students last Friday have been accepted so far.

Ahead of the Round One deadline today, the CAO is reminding applicants that they must accept their offer by 3 pm today if they wish to secure their place. So far, more than 38,000 offers have been accepted since they were issued to 53,815 CAO applicants last Friday.

Those who are unsure about whether to accept an offer or not are advised to consider it as potentially the only offer they may receive.

CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan said: “It is important to note that if you have received a lower preference offer you can accept this offer and it will not prevent you from receiving an offer of a course higher up on your courses list in a later offer round if a place becomes available and you are deemed eligible."

Those who received an offer on both their Level 8 and Level 7/6 lists are reminded that they can only accept one offer per round. Round Two offers will be available to view on the CAO website from 10 am on Wednesday, September 23.