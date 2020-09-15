Government's 'confusing' Covid guidelines 'leaving people in limbo'

The Government has been strongly criticised for confusing and contradictory Covid guidelines that have left people in limbo.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin came under sustained fire in the Dáil and was accused of creating "five and a half levels" in what has been announced as a five-level Covid plan.

Sinn Féin president Mary-Lou McDonald claimed the Taoiseach's ability to manage the Covid-19 crisis has "collapsed" in recent months.

Ms McDonald said people in Dublin have been "left in limbo" after the Government announced the region would be placed on level two with the rest of the country but would also be subject to additional restrictions.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said there is an "inherent contradiction" in the plans adding: "It is the talk of the country because we need clarity."

Dublin facing a different situation than the rest of the country, which has sparked confusion. Picture: PA/Brian Lawless

He said: "This is not a five-point plan; this is a 5.5-point plan. We cannot have a situation where we have Dublin at two and a bit, and they sort of get a yellow card, but if they behave themselves in a short space of time they may go back to where all the rest of us are. It is like something Orwellian, where some people are more equal than others."

Hitting out at both deputies for "playing politics", the Taoiseach said the Government had acted on NPHET advice.

Mr Martin was also forced to defend Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after he was accused of causing even greater confusion on Monday when he suggested a vaccine is on the horizon.

"As I was driving to Dublin this morning, an elderly gentleman said to me that this was great news and there must be some information available to the Government that is not available to the rest of us," Mr Kelly told the Dáil.

However, Mr Martin claimed the Tánaiste had said he hoped there would be a vaccine in the first half of 2021.

"That got translated into something else but that is what he said to us," Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said the WHO now believes a vaccine could be available by March or April but he said there is nothing definitive about that.

"The only good news is that an unprecedented number of companies, more than ever in our history, are chasing and researching a vaccine for one virus. We need success on that front in order to enable us to get beyond the very damaging impact of Covid-19."

Sparky exchanges

Mary Lou McDonald: 'Some people are waiting for six or seven days for results.'

There were sparky exchanges when Ms McDonald raised the absence of "any comprehensive plan" to step up testing and tracing capacity.

"The Taoiseach and I both know that some people are waiting for results of their tests, in some cases, for six or seven days. It is this inefficiency that allows the virus to take hold and to transmit across our communities.

"A first-class testing and tracing system is the springboard for everything we want to see. It is the sure mechanism to allow people to return to work and stay at work safely and to allow children and students return to education and stay there safely."

Mr Martin told the Dáil that over a million tests have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic and the system can now carry out 15,000 tests per day.

Social Democrats TD Roisín Shortall said people are worried and concerned about the rising rate of the virus and they want clear advice and coherence from the Government.