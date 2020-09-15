Alan Kelly calls for clarity over Dublin’s ‘yellow card’ in Covid plan

Alan Kelly calls for clarity over Dublin’s ‘yellow card’ in Covid plan

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly speaking on the plinth of Leinster House, Dublin Picture: PA

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 16:28 PM
David Young, PA

The Government must clarify Dublin’s status in the plan for dealing with coronavirus, Alan Kelly has said.

The Labour leader said the proclaimed five-point plan was actually a “five-and-a-half point plan”, with Dublin sitting somewhere between levels two and three – having been given a “yellow card”.

During exchanges in leaders’ questions in the Dail, Mr Kelly told the Taoiseach Micheal Martin: “This isn’t a five-point plan, this is a five-and-a-half point plan.

“It’s the talk of the country because we need clarity, we cannot have a situation where we have Dublin as ‘two-and-a-bit’, that they sort of get a yellow card and if they behave themselves in a short space of time they may go back to where all the rest of us are.

“It’s like something Orwellian – some people are more equal than others.”

Mr Kelly said giving Dublin level two status with some specific added restrictions set a precedent that could see other counties object to any attempt to move them to a different level status in the months ahead.

“We have five phases, we support the five phases, it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

5.5 phases is not the right thing to do because it sets a precedent. What happens to Louth or some other county in a few weeks’ time, if they go to a certain threshold where they say, ‘why can’t we be a Dublin?’”

The Labour leader told the Taoiseach: “By tonight, make your decisions, gave clear advice, clear advice once and for all. Where Dublin is at – is it at two or is it at three?”

Mr Martin insisted there was no such thing as a “two-and-a-half” level.

[reasdmore]40049336[/readmore]

He said the added restrictions placed on Dublin were not significant in the overall picture.

The Taoiseach made clear that the Government had acted on the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

“It’s not two-and-a-half,” he said.

“Nphet give us advice on Dublin, and we acted on that advice.”

In terms of the moves announced on Tuesday, Mr Martin insisted there had been no major deviation from the advice given by Nphet experts.

Social Democrats joint leader Roisin Shortall branded the plan “confusing”.

The new plan was supposed to provide clarity about the five levels of risk, yet on the first day of the announcement the Government decides to muddy the waters and to talk about a ‘two-and-a-bit’ level.'

Ms Shortall added: “How can you blame people for being confused about what you’re saying – it is entirely confusing.”

She also questioned if it was appropriate to deal with an area the size of county Dublin as one homogeneous area, highlighting that there were varying rates of virus prevalence in different parts.

Again Mr Martin rejected the “two-and-a-half” characterisation.

“There’s no 2.5,” he replied.

“So don’t pretend it is and don’t create that language because it just simply does not exist.

“Here’s no such thing as 2.5, you know that well.”

Read More

Here's what the five levels of the Living With Covid plan mean for you

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Sep 15, 2020 'Winter plan' aims to increase health funding 20-fold to treat more patients in the community
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing One further death, 79 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland
Coronavirus - Sun Aug 23, 2020 Mary Lou McDonald: Ireland’s Covid-19 testing regime 'woefully inadequate'
coronaviruskellypa-sourceplace: republic of ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices