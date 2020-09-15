Man arrested in Northern Ireland over video of young girl appearing to drive lorry 

A man has been arrested in Northern Ireland after a video emerged online of a young girl who appears to be driving a lorry.

The 49-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of a number of offences including aiding and abetting driving while disqualified by reason of age and cruelty to children.

He was released on bail pending further inquiries.

Last week, a man aged 37 was arrested over an earlier video appearing to show a boy driving a lorry on the M1.

He was detained in Cookstown in Co Tyrone and questioned on suspicion of aiding and abetting driving while disqualified due to age.

He was also questioned on suspicion of cruelty to children and was later released on bail.